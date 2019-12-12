Waynesboro man accused of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

WAYNESBORO, V.A. (WVIR) - A Waynesboro man is accused of making inappropriate contact with two teenagers.
Fifty-three-year-old Jerry Wayne Hoover is facing two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police say Hoover turned himself in Wednesday, December 11, and was released after appearing before a magistrate.
The charges stem for a reported incident in the area of Windigrove Drive and Rosser Avenue on Sunday, December 8. Officers were told that a person had followed and then made contact with two juveniles.
Hoover will later appear in Waynesboro Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
12/12/2019 Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:
