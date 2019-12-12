UVA Frank Batten School students give back to community nonprofits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - On Thursday, students at UVA’s Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy helped give out thousands of dollars to community nonprofits. The students hosted the Community Nonprofit Grant Awards Ceremony on Thursday in the Great Hall of Garrett Hall.
The nonprofits all work in the mental health or health care fields. They submitted grant applications earlier in the year as part of the batten school's "NGOs in the Policy Arena" course.
"It's so much so nice just to get out of the classroom sometimes and not only just be in this like artificial world of policy would actually see how policies being implemented in the world and the health space specifically,” Payton Grimes, a Batten School student, said.
The students teamed up with the Adiuvans Foundation to dispense funding for the grants. All in all, they gave out more than $100,000 in grants, which can be renewed for three years.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.