Riverheads football looking for fourth consecutive state championship

Head coach Robert Casto says, "It doesn’t matter if you’re the New England Patriots, or whomever. At all levels, if you’ve accomplished this for five straight years, it’s a pretty amazing thing. You can sit back and say, ‘We’ve been here five times in a row,’ and most folks just dream of being there one time. It’s special for our kids, and the hard work that they put in, and the dedication that they have to this football program.