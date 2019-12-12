CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - On the alert for patchy ice Friday morning. A developing southern storm system will spread wintry precipitation over the region pre-dawn into Friday morning. Pockets of freezing rain for central Virginia Friday morning. The risk for ice will linger longer over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley into early Friday afternoon. School delays possible.
A cold rain expected for all later Friday afternoon and night. Areas of moderate to briefly heavy rain expected Friday overnight.
Rain will exit Saturday morning. .50” to 1.00” of rain is projected from Friday through Saturday morning.
Drying out Saturday afternoon and Sunday, as sunshine returns. Temperatures a little above average.
Watching the progress of another storm system Monday into Tuesday. It could start out as a wintry mix Monday morning. Going over to rain later Monday into Tuesday.
Dry and seasonable next Wednesday and Thursday.
Thursday night: A dry evening as clouds increase. Some freezing rain possible by pre-dawn, especially near and south of I-64. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Friday: Patchy ice in the morning to a cold rain. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Patchy fog.
Friday night: A cold rain. Patchy fog. Temperatures steady near 40 degrees.
Saturday: Morning rain showers exit. Becoming partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Early wintry mix of ice and snow to a cold rain. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows near 40.
Tuesday: Not as cold with rain showers. Highs lower 50s. Lows near 30.
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.
