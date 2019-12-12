Nonprofits compete for funds from central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Nonprofits vie for a limited pool of funds to keep the doors open and services flowing. In terms of nonprofit organizations in the NBC29 area, the experts say we fall in the middle of the pack: not too many for an area our size, not too few, and a lot of them rely on taxpayer dollars to keep going.
"It is a robust nonprofit sector," Center for Nonprofit Excellence Community Relations Manager Aleen Carey said.
And each of those good-deed-doing nonprofits needs cold hard cash.
"Where are the needs and which organizations do we feel like are in the best position to make an impact," Albemarle County Spokesperson Emily Kilroy said. That question lies in the hands of city councilors and board of supervisors across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.
"It certainly gets emotional, but there are limits to how much we are able to do," Charlottesville City Councilor Heather Hill said.
NBC29 dug into the nonprofit funding from across the region: Albemarle County spends an average of $1.5 million dollars each year, while Madison County hovers either side of $500,000, and Augusta County comes out to about $183,000 per year.
“We’re aware that the need is complex, and also pretty intense for our families,” Charlottesville Department of Human Services Director Kaki Dimock.
Charlottesville is reworking how nonprofits get money from its coffers. Councilor Hill says the change should level the playing field between established nonprofits and startups.
“Is there a more prescriptive approach we could be taking to have a greater impact, quite frankly, on the community,” she said.
For the upcoming fiscal year, Charlottesville received 72 applications asking for $3.4 million total. Last year, the combined ask stood at $2.4 million, but City Council could only fund $1.8 million.
"It's very challenging. I will tell you that work session, the first year I was involved in the budget, where you have people who are impacted by these organizations in a very positive way," Hill said.
The Center for Nonprofit Excellence (CNE) in Charlottesville helps more than 300 nonprofits find that funding and get off the ground.
"I would say that Charlottesville has a much more collaborative nonprofit sector. People want to help each other to work together, even sometimes when you are going up for the same funds," Carey said.
A friendly competition to get money from the right people.
"There's a great need, and the needs are changing over time," Kilroy said.
Albemarle County saw a surge in applications after Charlottesville froze its nonprofit funding process for one year. And with the city changes, nonprofits now need to apply to each locality separately instead of having a single portal to submit a request for both.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.