New bridge in Shenandoah National Park helps people & fish

MADISON COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Shenandoah National Park is becoming easier to access for both fish and people. New bridges are being built with some help from the Piedmont Environmental Council.
“The previous culvert that was here over the creek was impassable to fish,” Shenandoah Headwaters HRI Manager Seth Coffman said.
Now, native brook trout are able to swim upstream near the Whiteoak Canyon Trailhead thanks to this bridge.
“A lot of times these crossings are acting like dams. So a lot of sediment builds up behind them in this case cobble. Then downstream, there was a lot of down cutting so there was probably about a five or six-foot drop from the crossing and brook trout can only jump about four inches, so they couldn't get through here,” Peter Hujik, with Piedmont Environmental Council, said.
The old bridge at Shenandoah National Park also made access for humans harder, due to flooding. That’s part of why, despite a $100,000 price tag, the project is complete.
“We were assessing all the crossings and then we prioritize them in terms of which ones were the worst for fish passage, and this was one of the top priorities,” Hujik said.
“When you look at the engineering and a lot of logistics that go into it, and the difficulty of getting the materials back in here, back in, we’re kind of in a remote part of Madison County. It was really cost-effective,” Coffman said.
Piedmont Environmental Council was a critical partner in providing funding along with Orvis and the Fish, the Wildlife Service, National Park Service, Trout Unlimited, and private landowners in partnership with the game department.
“It’s not always a zero-sum game, as far as we’re doing this just for the habitat or we’re doing this just for user access. A lot of these projects have multiple benefits for different user groups and stakeholders,” Coffman said.
The Piedmont Environmental Council says this project helped to reconnect three miles of instream fish habitat. They also said it could lead to more parking spaces closer to the trail.
