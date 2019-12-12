3 men facing sexual assault-related charges in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Three men are under arrested following an investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office had received a report of a sexual assault in the Barboursville area on back on November 21.
Twenty-four-year-old Luis Angel Garcia Jr. of Madison County and 22-year-old Tylek Wade Burley of Greene County are both charged with rape by force and forcible sodomy.
Twenty-five-year-old Shaquille O’Mar Webb of Greene County is facing one count of forcible sodomy.
All three men are currently being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit.
12/12/2019 Release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office:
On Thursday November 21, 2019 Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigations received a report for a sexual assault that had occurred in the Barboursville area of Greene County. Through the course of investigating this alleged offense, three individuals were identified. Greene County Sheriff’s Office along with Albemarle Police Department and officers from Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) arrested the following individuals:
Luis Angel Garcia Jr., age 24, who is a resident of Madison County
- 18.2-61, Rape by Force
- 18.2-67.1, Forcible Sodomy
Shaquille O’Mar Webb, age 25, who is a resident of Greene County
- 18.2-67.1, Forcible Sodomy
Tylek Wade Burley, age 22, who is a resident of Greene County
- 18.2-61, Rape by Force
- 18.2-67.1, Forcible Sodomy
All three individuals are currently being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit.
