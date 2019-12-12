Hunter Wyant- State Farm Insurance partners with CPD for annual toy drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - An insurance agency is teaming up with the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) to bring gifts to children who may otherwise go without this holiday season but they need your help.
Right now, CPD and Hunter Wyant- State Farm Insurance are collecting a range of books and toys. The duo will deliver the gifts next Friday in what is their ninth year helping make the holidays a time to remember.
"We do it for a lot of reasons. One is we want to obviously give back to the children in need in our community and give back to those that support us,” Wyant said.
Santa Claus will join the team delivering the gifts. If you want to help, you can drop off items at the Hunter Wyant- State Farm Insurance office in Charlottesville.
