Freezing rain to cause tricky AM commute for some Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Keep enjoying the sun today because big changes are coming for the late week. Right now, a cold, dry air mass is in place overhead. This is bringing chilly sunshine across Central VA for the remainder of the afternoon. Skies will remain clear to start tonight, but clouds will increase going into the early AM hours of Friday. Temperatures overnight will drop below freezing.
A low pressure system developing in the Gulf of Mexico will work its way northward today and through tonight. This is expected to reach our area by early tomorrow morning. With cold air in place when the moisture from this system arrives, precipitation may start out as freezing rain. This is especially likely for locations at higher elevations. Plan extra time for your morning commute and watch for weather updates.
As temperatures warm, precipitation will transition to all rain by midday Friday. The rain will continue off and on through the first half of Saturday. The heaviest and steadiest rain looks to fall Friday evening and night. We will start to dry out Saturday evening with improving conditions on Sunday.
Another system approaches the region on Monday. Some models show this starting as a bit of a wintry mix before ending as rain on Tuesday. We will continue to monitor this during the upcoming days.
Today: Chilly sunshine. Highs in the low 40s.
Tonight: Clouds increase. Cold. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30.
Tomorrow: AM freezing rain, then switching to plain rain. Highs near 40. Lows in the 30s.
Saturday: Rainy. Some clearing by evening. Highs low 50s.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs low 50s.
Monday: Showers possible. Highs in the 40s.
Tuesday: Rain likely. Highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the lower 40s.
