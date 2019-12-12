Former St. Anne’s-Belfield School student found stabbed in NYC park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Police are investigating the death of a former St. Anne’s-Belfield School student in a New York City park.
A security guard found 18-year-old Tessa Majors near West 116th Street in Morningside Heights sometime late Wednesday, December 11. Police say she had been stabbed multiple times during an apparent armed robbery.
Majors was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
She was a student at Barnard College.
No arrests have been made.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.
