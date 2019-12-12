Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors vote 3-2 to become a Second Amendment sanctuary

FLUVANNA COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County is now one more locality on the list becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary. Hundreds turned out to have their voices heard for the final time before the board of supervisors took a vote.
After dozens of people got up to speak, the board finally voted to approve the resolution by a narrow three-to-two vote. Applause rang out inside the Central Elementary School auditorium Wednesday night, as the county is now declared a Second Amendment sanctuary.
The push to become a sanctuary stems from November’s election that put Democrats in control of the statehouse and potential gun control measures on the agenda.
"Some of these laws they want to pass are of deep concern to me,” Supporter Ann Krahenbill said.
One of the laws proposed is red flag law, which some think is not a good idea.
"The red flag law, I don’t know if you’ve read about it or not, but it allows a person to make an accusation that someone is a danger to themselves or someone else and that their guns can be confiscated,” Krahenbill said.
Many people agree that stricter gun laws will not stop crime from happening, but the real problem comes from mental health issues.
“No gun is going to stop evil in people's hearts, most of the shootings and murders are committed by young men, mostly from broken homes, no positive role models in their lives,” Krahenbill said.
Although the majority of attendees were in support of becoming a sanctuary, some people were not.
"As a republic, we just need our representatives to come and consider our rights and responsibilities of our citizens, what is happening here is an end-run to create havoc,” Curtis Putman, who opposed the resolution, said. “Over the door of the 1831 courthouse here in Palmyra are carved in stone the words obey the laws.”
About 500 people showed up at Wednesday night’s special meeting and they say they are very happy with the decision the message it sends to Richmond.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.