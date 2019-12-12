Dozens gather in Albemarle County to discuss concerns about Camp Champion

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - A new brewery proposed for Albemarle County is raising concern amongst community members. On Wednesday, dozens took a look at the latest plans for Camp Champion and made their opposition heard.
People packed the cafeteria here at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School on Wednesday night in hopes of getting a better idea of what would be allowed at the proposed Camp Champion.
Charlottesville's Champion Brewing Company is expanding into Albemarle County with a new venture called ‘camp champion’.
"It hurts me because that’s where I grew up,” Stephen Minter, who is concerned about the plans, said.
Several neighboring community members are opposed to the project that would transform 3.2 acres of land off Earlysville Road into a camp-themed brewery overlooking the Rivanna Reservoir.
"We're not against breweries at all, most of us like beer just like everybody else does we just think that the place they want to put that brewery in that church right there at the reservoir is a really bad idea,” Christine Tucker, with Rivanna Homeowners Association, said.
On Wednesday night, Albemarle County held a community meeting to discuss the project. Neighbors voiced their concerns mainly an increase in traffic and impacts on the environment.
"Getting in and out of that site is very dangerous, they’re going to go in and repave the parking spaces which means there’s going to be a lot of run off into the reservoir,” Tucker said.
Board of Supervisors Chair Ned Gallaway says the county doesn’t have much say over what Champion can do. "Until the state grants the local authority to do it we're not complying with a checklist, we're complying with state law and that is just how it’s going to have to be."
Now Champion hopes to open up the new site in April of next year. Neighbors against the project have started an online petition that they plan on presenting to the board of supervisors.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.