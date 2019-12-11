Cold Late Week. Bright skies Thursday. Watching Rain for Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A cold air mass takes us through the late week. Thursday morning, our coldest, with lows in the upper 10s to low 20s. While cold, bright and dry Thursday, another storm will approach on Friday. The timing of this storm and its moisture we will continue to monitor, as a morning arrival would bring freezing rain, before temperatures rise enough for just a cold rain. A later arrival would then just be rain. Periods of rain are then expected to continue Friday into at least the first part of Saturday.
The steadiest rain is expected Friday night into Saturday morning. Some dry times and the risk of a few showers the rest of the day. Sunday is trending dry with sunshine back and highs either side of 50. Another storm system arrives Monday into Tuesday. We will also need to monitor the timing of arrival. While mostly rain is expected, some wintry precipitation is also possible to start.
Tonight: Mostly clear, very cold. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Friday: Cloudy, rain developing. May begin as a period of freezing rain, otherwise a cold rain. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows steady in the upper 30s.
Saturday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy, breezy. Highs around 50.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Chance of rain late, with possible mix. Highs low 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs around 50.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low 40s.
