Cold Late Week. Bright skies Thursday. Watching Rain for Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A cold air mass takes us through the late week. Thursday morning, our coldest, with lows in the upper 10s to low 20s. While cold, bright and dry Thursday, another storm will approach on Friday. The timing of this storm and its moisture we will continue to monitor, as a morning arrival would bring freezing rain, before temperatures rise enough for just a cold rain. A later arrival would then just be rain. Periods of rain are then expected to continue Friday into at least the first part of Saturday.