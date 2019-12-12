Charlottesville man receives 10 year sentence for voluntary manslaughter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man convicted of killing his neighbor will spend 10 years behind bars.
Gerald Francis Jackson appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Thursday, December 12. Jurors had found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of 55-year-old Richard Wayne Edwards back in August.
The judge ultimately agreed with the jury’s recommendation that Jackson serve the the maximum sentence of 10 years. He will also have to complete six months of post-release supervision.
Edwards was fatally stabbed in the jugular with a screwdriver in his Cherry Avenue apartment back in January. Jackson was arrested a few days later, and charged with second-degree murder.
A police officer testified that Jackson had threatened investigators shortly after they arrived at the crime scene, saying, “arrest me and I’ll kill you too.”
Prosecutors argued Jackson had been drinking with Edwards early in the morning, but blamed the killing on a possible drug dealer. Jackson had claimed he did not commit the crime, saying he had gone to Lucky Seven to buy beer. However, detectives showed surveillance video from the convenience store disproving that alibi.
The jury found Jackson guilty of the lesser charge after deliberating for four hours.
