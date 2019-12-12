Charlottesville Cardinals show Burley Middle School students how to play on wheels

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - One nationally ranked basketball team stopped by Burley Middle School on Thursday and showed students how to play the game on wheels. The Charlottesville Cardinals wheelchair basketball team has been hitting baskets since the early 1980s and the co-founder says this idea was a slam dunk.
The idea started as a night where people with disabilities compete in a good ole fashioned game of basketball. The team uses custom made wheelchairs with bars in the front to protect player’s feet, extra wheels in the back with anti-tip casters that help people avoid tipping backward.
The tires are also slanted to help players move around more easily and pick up the balls.
“Right now we have 200 teams in the U.S., it’s an international sport and we have a collegiate program as well, there is a number, I think 16 universities now that have wheelchair basketball as an intercollegiate sport,” Tom Vandever, with the Charlottesville Cardinals, said.
The team is hitting the road, heading to Philadelphia on Friday to compete.
