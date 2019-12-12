Central Virginia and the Valley get the big chill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - High pressure has ushered in a much colder air mass to the area. Temperatures will be five to ten degrees below normal. Seasonably cold tonight with partly cloudy skies. Meanwhile, a developing system to our south will gradually track north. A brief period of freezing rain is possible Friday morning before changing to a cold rain throughout the day. Conditions will warm to above normal conditions Saturday, with rain. Sunday is the pick of the Weekend, plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures.
Today: Mostly sunny and chilly, High low 40s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold, Low: around 30
Friday: Cloudy with morning freezing rain, changing to all rain, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
