Central Virginia and the Valley get the big chill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - High pressure has ushered in a much colder air mass to the area. Temperatures will be five to ten degrees below normal. Seasonably cold tonight with partly cloudy skies. Meanwhile, a developing system to our south will gradually track north. A brief period of freezing rain is possible Friday morning before changing to a cold rain throughout the day. Conditions will warm to above normal conditions Saturday, with rain. Sunday is the pick of the Weekend, plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures.