Broadway-rendered song by Staunton teen released

STAUNTON, V.A. (WVIR) - A Staunton teen’s Broadway-rendered song is now available for all to hear. Stuart Hall student Sophia Schwaner’s song ‘The Sea’ is posted online at the National Endowment for the Arts website.
Earlier in the year, Broadway theater artists gathered in the valley to work with Schwaner on her tune from a show she's writing called 'Persian Wars: The Musical.'
The sophomore was one of just six national winners in the 2019 musical theatre songwriting challenge.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.