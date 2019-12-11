Storm quickly moving away !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A fast moving storm that delivered rain and snow has moved east. High pressure building in from the west will spread colder temperatures and steady wind. Clear skies tonight and light wind will allow temperatures to fall into the teens and twenties. Our below average conditions will stick around through late week. More seasonal temperatures return this weekend with rain to start.
Today: Partly sunny and breezy, High: low 40s
Tonight: A Cuddle Alert !, clear and cold, Low: mid 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High: low 40...Low: mid 20s
Friday: Cloudy with early sleet, changing to rain, High: around 40...Low: upper 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: low 50s, Low: low 30s
Monday: Increasing clouds with showers, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Cloudy with rain, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.