Second of two brothers pleads guilty to robbing several Waynesboro businesses

WAYNESBORO, V.A. (WVIR) - The second of two brothers learned his punishment for stealing from a Waynesboro business.
On Wednesday, a judge sentenced 23-year-old Archie Deshawn Hardy to a one-year active sentence after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and burglary. Last week hardy’s brother 20-year old Robert Clifton Hardy was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to similar charges.
Prosecutors say the pair stole the cash register from Speedy’s Food Mart and money from the Waynesboro Country Club.
