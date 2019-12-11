Recount underway for commonwealth’s attorney in Orange Co.

A recount is underway in Orange County where the commonwealth’s attorney race was within two dozen votes.

December 11, 2019

ORANGE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - A recount is underway in Orange County where the commonwealth’s attorney race appears to be within nearly two dozen votes.

Incumbent Diana O’Connell beat attorney Page Higginbotham by a margin of 27 votes on Election Day.

Higginbotham petitioned the court for a recount, which got underway in Orange County Circuit Court early Wednesday, December 11.

It is unclear how long officials will need to go through the more than 11,000 ballots, but will likely take most of the day.

