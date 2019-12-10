Rain To Some Snow into Wednesday Morning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Winter Weather Advisory for the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains from Midnight to 7 AM Wednesday. Snow amounts of 1-2" for the Valley floor, mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. The Mountains could see higher amounts of snow.
Across Central Virginia, snow amounts expected under one inch.
Mild temperatures are on the way out, as a strong cold front pushes east tonight, with temperatures falling. Periods of rain will continue tonight, but as we move closer toward 11 PM and Midnight, as colder air catches up with the moisture, rain will transition over to snow late into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. Most roads should remain wet, as snow melts of contact, but grassy areas and elevated surfaces will see some snow accumulations. Much of the snow ends by or shortly after sunrise, while no major impacts are expected, still be mindful of some slick spots.
Clearing and chilly Wednesday, with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. A cold air mass takes us through the late week. Thursday morning, our coldest, with lows in the upper 10s to low 20s. While cold and dry Thursday, another storm will approach on Friday. The timing of this storm and its moisture we will continue to monitor, as a morning arrival would bring freezing rain, before temperatures rise enough for just a cold rain. Periods of rain are expected to continue Friday into at least the first part of Saturday.
Currently, dry conditions expected Sunday, before another storm approaches late Monday into Tuesday of next week.
Tonight: Periods of rain. Mixing with and turning to snow late and predawn hours. Lows low to mid 30s.
Wednesday: Early snow exits. Clearing and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 10s to low 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs 35 to 40 degrees. Lows in the 20s.
Friday: Cloudy, rain developing. May begin as a period of freezing rain, otherwise a cold rain. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows steady in the 30s.
Saturday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Chance of rain late, with possible mix. Highs low 40s.
Tuesday: Cloudy, rain. Highs low to mid 40s.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.