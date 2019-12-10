Rain To Some Snow into Wednesday Morning

Mild temperatures are on the way out, as a strong cold front pushes east tonight, with temperatures falling. Periods of rain will continue tonight, but as we move closer toward 11 PM and Midnight, as colder air catches up with the moisture, rain will transition over to snow late into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. Most roads should remain wet, as snow melts of contact, but grassy areas and elevated surfaces will see some snow accumulations. Much of the snow ends by or shortly after sunrise, while no major impacts are expected, still be mindful of some slick spots.