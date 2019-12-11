Police: Waynesboro man could face life in prison for crack cocaine arrest

WAYNESBORO, V.A. (WVIR) - A Waynesboro man could spend the rest of his life behind bars if he is found guilty on recent drug-related charges.
The Waynesboro Police Department announced the arrest of 51-year-old Garrick Levi Brooks on Wednesday, December 11. He is facing two charges related to distributing marijuana and crack cocaine.
Officers searched a Port Republic Road home Monday, December 19. They reportedly found roughly 70 grams of crack cocaine, a half-pound of marijuana, and over $3,000 in cash.
Authorities say Brooks already has a conviction for a similar charge, and had been given a suspended sentence. However, if he is again found guilty, then the courts could add decades to Brooks’ jail time.
Brooks is currently being held without a bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
12/11/2019 Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:
On 9 December, 2019, a joint team comprised of the Patrol, Investigations and Special Operations Divisions of the Waynesboro Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant in the 300 Block of Port Republic Road in the City of Waynesboro.
As a result of the evidence recovered at the scene, 51-year-old Waynesboro resident Garrick Levi Brooks was taken into custody.
Brooks was charged with a third or subsequent violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-248; sell, give or distribute crack cocaine, a controlled substance classified as a Schedule II drug. Brooks faces up to 25 years in jail resulting from a previously suspended sentence for prior convictions of the same crime. Also, if convicted of a third or subsequent violation of this code section, Brooks will face a sentence ranging from a ten year minimum mandatory sentence to life in prison. Brooks was also charged with a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-248.1, sell give or distribute more than one half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana.
Brooks was transported to the Waynesboro Police Department and taken before a magistrate. He is currently being held without a bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.
