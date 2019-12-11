Police: Waynesboro man could face life in prison for crack cocaine arrest

Brooks was charged with a third or subsequent violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-248; sell, give or distribute crack cocaine, a controlled substance classified as a Schedule II drug. Brooks faces up to 25 years in jail resulting from a previously suspended sentence for prior convictions of the same crime. Also, if convicted of a third or subsequent violation of this code section, Brooks will face a sentence ranging from a ten year minimum mandatory sentence to life in prison. Brooks was also charged with a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-248.1, sell give or distribute more than one half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana.