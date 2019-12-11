Police: Waynesboro man could face life in prison for crack cocaine arrest

Garrick Levi Brooks could spend the rest of his life behind bars if he is found guilty on recent drug-related charges.

Waynesboro police provided a picture of evidence in connection with the arrest of Garrick Levi Brooks
December 11, 2019 at 3:57 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 3:57 PM

WAYNESBORO, V.A. (WVIR) - A Waynesboro man could spend the rest of his life behind bars if he is found guilty on recent drug-related charges.

The Waynesboro Police Department announced the arrest of 51-year-old Garrick Levi Brooks on Wednesday, December 11. He is facing two charges related to distributing marijuana and crack cocaine.

Garrick Levi Brooks, 51, charged with a third or subsequent violation of selling/giving/distributing crack cocaine, and selling/giving/distributing more than one half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana.
Officers searched a Port Republic Road home Monday, December 19. They reportedly found roughly 70 grams of crack cocaine, a half-pound of marijuana, and over $3,000 in cash.

Authorities say Brooks already has a conviction for a similar charge, and had been given a suspended sentence. However, if he is again found guilty, then the courts could add decades to Brooks’ jail time.

Brooks is currently being held without a bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

12/11/2019 Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:

On 9 December, 2019, a joint team comprised of the Patrol, Investigations and Special Operations Divisions of the Waynesboro Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant in the 300 Block of Port Republic Road in the City of Waynesboro.

During the execution of the warrant, police recovered approximately 70 grams of crack cocaine, a half-pound of marijuana and over $3,000 in U.S. currency.

As a result of the evidence recovered at the scene, 51-year-old Waynesboro resident Garrick Levi Brooks was taken into custody.

Brooks was charged with a third or subsequent violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-248; sell, give or distribute crack cocaine, a controlled substance classified as a Schedule II drug. Brooks faces up to 25 years in jail resulting from a previously suspended sentence for prior convictions of the same crime. Also, if convicted of a third or subsequent violation of this code section, Brooks will face a sentence ranging from a ten year minimum mandatory sentence to life in prison. Brooks was also charged with a violation of Virginia State Code 18.2-248.1, sell give or distribute more than one half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana.

Brooks was transported to the Waynesboro Police Department and taken before a magistrate. He is currently being held without a bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.

