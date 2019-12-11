Greene County Board of Supervisors vote 4-1 to become a Second Amendment sanctuary

GREENE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Greene County is joining the growing list of localities in the state to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. Hundreds turned out to have their voice heard for the final time before the board of supervisors took a vote.
After a few hours of public comment, the vote was split four-to-one between supervisors at the county administration building on Tuesday night.
About 200 people showed up to have their voices heard, mainly in support of the resolution. Only 27 people actually addressed the board.
"We as Greene County have to pass a resolution to be a sanctuary count, to take a stance. Board do the right thing,” Brian Robinson, who supports the resolution, said.
"It just sends the wrong thing about Greene County. Nobody wants to bother anyone's personal rights but this is just not who we are,” Jerry Schiller, who is against the resolution, said.
During the board’s discussion, Supervisor Michelle Flynn said a Greene County resident threatened her over the phone if she didn't vote in favor. She voted ‘no’ adding that the resolution was pointless.
A county survey done recently showed about 82% of residents in favor of the board’s vote on Tuesday night. And of those surveyed here who showed up, 99% were in favor of the resolution.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.