Dry and cold mid week, but a new system brings rain Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Early birds saw some flakes falling very early this morning. Any snow pretty much melted on contact with the surface in Central VA. In the Valley, less than a half inch was reported in most locations. Up to 2 inches was reported over the Blue Ridge.
Now, sunshine has returned and a cold, dry air mass is over the region. Clear skies tonight will allow lows to get down into the lower 20s. Highs tomorrow will range from the upper 30s to near 40.
Change come on Friday as another storm system approaches. Most models bring in precipitation during the early afternoon hours. With temperatures above freezing during this time, most locations will just see a chilly rain. Areas that are slower to warm may see a period of freezing rain. This threat mainly concerns higher elevations.
Rain will continue off and on through much of Saturday, before we dry out Sunday. Beyond that, there isn’t great agreement between models. The European model calls for some wintry precip on Monday, while the American model keeps us dry. Both models show rain on Tuesday. We will closely monitor this through the coming days.
Today: Chilly sunshine. Highs in the low 40s.
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows in the 20s.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.
Friday: Chilly rain arriving. May be a brief period of freezing rain for mountains. Highs near 40.
Saturday: Rain. Milder. Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday: Drying out. Becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s.
Monday: Showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.
Tuesday: Rainy. Highs near 50.
