Judiciary panel takes first steps toward impeachment vote

(AP/CNN) - The House Judiciary Committee took the first steps toward voting on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, beginning a marathon two-day session to consider the historic charges.
The two impeachment articles on the table are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Trump is accused of abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and also obstructing Congress by refusing to cooperate in the House investigation.
Democrats and Republicans on the panel used a prime-time hearing on Wednesday to make final arguments for and against impeachment.
Both sides appealed to Americans’ sense of history: Democrats described a strong sense of duty to hold the president in check, while Republicans decried the process.
On Thursday, the committee will consider amendments and likely hold a final vote to send the articles to the House floor.
