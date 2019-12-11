Charlottesville Planning Commission discusses capital improvements

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Capital improvements in the city of Charlottesville came under the microscope Tuesday night. The city's planning commission heard from the public on how it should use millions of dollars to better the city.
There was more than an hour of public comment, with many pushing for more funding for affordable housing, better bike lanes and sidewalks, and improvements to city parks.
"I would highly recommend that we delay or possibly even cancel and redesign for a cheaper version of the West Main Streetscape. This is an emperor that has no clothes. It is the largest line item on our budget. It is the most expensive thing the city has going on right now, when it should be housing, it should be schools,” Matthew Gillikin, who lives in Charlottesville, said.
"We receive hundreds of calls from your neighbors every week. People that are nurses, people that are retired professors, people with master's degrees, people that had adequate savings, or they thought, that are unable to afford to pay their rent,” Alliance for Interfaith Ministries Director Kimberley Fontaine said.
In the end, the planning commission voted unanimously to not recommend the draft Capital Improvement Program (CIP) budget as is. Instead, it’s asking that the council do further work on the budget restoring $3 million for public housing in fiscal year 2021 and fully funding the city’s Affordable Housing Fund.
The planning commission also heard from people who live at the South First Street public housing site about the second phase of redevelopment there. Residents urged the commission to approve a special use permit to make phase two possible.
The commission unanimously recommended approval of the permit, which would redevelop 58 existing units with 142 new units added. It’s set to cost close to $31 million.
