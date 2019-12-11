Charlottesville Bar Association hosts public interview for city judge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Candidates vying to be the next Charlottesville General District Court judge stated their cases on why they should fill the position. On Tuesday night, the Charlottesville Bar Association held a public interview in Albemarle County Circuit Court.
The public interview is part of the bar association's bylaws. The purpose of it is to determine which candidates are highly qualified for the position.
Six candidates - James Beard, Heather Carlton, David Franzen, Ron Huber, Andrew Sneathern, and Will Tanner - all sat on the bench Tuesday night. They presented their cases to the audience, which is what the public wanted to hear.
"It’s just really important because this is a system that in a court that touches so many lives in our community and it was really important to hear from the candidates in their own words what’s inspiring them for this opportunity and how they hope to bring their expertise to the work,” Brennan Gould, an attendee, said.
Bryan Slaughter, with Charlottesville Bar Association, says there are certain qualities the association looks for when recommending a candidate. "Somebody with good judicial temperament, someone who, you know, knows the court very well and has been in general district court quite a bit and who is fair and wants to get decisions right."
Some members of the audience also say they hope to see specific qualities in whoever the new judge will be.
"Compassion, seeing people in their whole situations and full context as well as really bringing a people intelligence to the workplace,” Gould said.
No matter the background, Slaughter says a good judge can come from anywhere. "Good judges come from all walks of life and I think we saw that here."
The committee will meet again to go over the responses from the candidates. From there it will go to the general assembly for the final judgeship.
