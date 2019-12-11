Cale Community Advisory Committee hears from public on preferred names

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - The new name of Cale Elementary is starting to come into focus after Albemarle County decided to rename the school. On Tuesday night, the Cale Community Advisory Committee heard and got feedback about what the new name should be.
A majority of the school community wants to see Mountain View become the new name for Cale because it's the most inclusive option.
"It is my hope, that the new name for the school is as inclusive of our whole school community as possible,” Matt Salerno, a parent, said.
On Tuesday night, the community got one more chance to weigh in on the list of six potential new names for the school.
"We want to allow our children to be able to speak their voices and have their voices be heard and just having this opportunity to it, even though we're naming the school and its this big political thing policies do need other people to represent them,” Martha Adekunle, a parent, said.
Last month the Cale Community Advisory Committee selected six potential names out of hundreds of submissions from the community. The finalists are Mountain View, Avon, Avon Ridge, Biscuit Run, Mill Creek, and Southside.
"This is a hard decision and it was very personal and here at school,” Jeannie Ballard, a teacher, said.
In a poll distributed to more than 100 staff members and 700 students, Mountain View took about half of the total votes.
"Mountain View is my favorite to do for the new school because I can see mountains,” Elina Adekunle, a kindergartner, said.
Ballard had her student’s journal about the experience explaining why they picked their choice. Ballard says she's thankful the process made her students feel like they were being heard. "It gave the students the feeling that their voice mattered and I think that's the most important thing of all."
The advisory committee will vote on a name at its next meeting on January 8. The school board will have the final say over the new name.
