Allens Scottish Shortbread to be offered on QVC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A family baking business that started in Charlottesville is headed to the QVC studio.
Laura Allen met her husband at the University of Virginia more than a decade ago. Since then, they now own Allens Scottish Shortbread cookies. Now, their bakery and family are growing, thanks in part to a new opportunity.
“There are three babies and so it's getting a little complicated to travel all the time. So we prefer to be mostly in Charlottesville, and it's nice to just go demo to millions of people at once,” Laura Allen said.
The entire Allen family is gearing up to be on gourmet holiday on QVC this Thursday.
You can also find their cookies in stores across Virginia.
