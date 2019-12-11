Albemarle County hosts workshop to discuss short-term rental regulations

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - A workshop on Tuesday gave people in the western part of Albemarle County some guidance about the county’s new regulations for short-term rentals, like Airbnb’s. Zoning Administrator Bart Svoboda and others ran through the application process and requirements for more than a dozen people.
The county is taking feedback at sessions to make sure people offering up homestays understand what is allowed and what is not. Many see the process as a delicate balance.
“The county needs to make sure safety and other people's needs are acknowledged as well as provide the opportunity for people to provide a homestay,” Tim Tolson, who lives outside Crozet, said.
Most seemed to find the session helpful. The topic will likely come up at Albemarle County’s supervisors’ meeting in April.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.