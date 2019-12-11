Albemarle County Board of Supervisors fight for 2020 legislative priorities

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is attempting to wrestle back power from the state for its 2020 legislative priorities.
Supervisors met Wednesday afternoon to discuss six priorities that, if implemented, will give the county more control over its future. They are asking for more taxing authority, such as the ability to tax tobacco products.
Virginia is a Dillon's Rule state which means localities get less power.
"If the state has not already given us specific authority, we do not have that authority. So there's a variety of things that we're always going to the state to ask, even something as simple as controlling parking on the side of a street in an urban neighborhood,” Liz Palmer, with Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, said.
Palmer says the county also wants the ability to remove monuments, such as the one in front of the Albemarle County Courthouse.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.