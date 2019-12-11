ACPD investigating fatal crash on Simmons Gap Rd.

Albemarle County police are on the scene of a fatal crash in the 1240 block of Simmons Gap Road.

December 11, 2019 at 9:17 AM EST - Updated December 11 at 10:23 AM

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are investigating a fatal crash on Simmons Gap Road, near Plunkett Road.

Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal crash on Simmons Gap Road in Albemarle County. (Source: WVIR)

Emergency crews were called out to scene around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, December 11. The road had to be shut down to traffic for hours as police investigated the crash between an SUV and a sedan.

Authorities confirm one person is dead, but have not yet provided details.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as information is confirmed.

