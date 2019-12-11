ACPD investigating fatal crash on Simmons Gap Rd.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are investigating a fatal crash on Simmons Gap Road, near Plunkett Road.
Emergency crews were called out to scene around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, December 11. The road had to be shut down to traffic for hours as police investigated the crash between an SUV and a sedan.
Authorities confirm one person is dead, but have not yet provided details.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as information is confirmed.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.