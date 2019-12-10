Wintry mix, snow to cause minimal impacts Wednesday morning

Eventually, the colder air will catch up with the moisture we’ve been seeing. This will lead to a brief period of wintry mix or wet snow late tonight to very early tomorrow morning. Any snow will melt on contact with the pavement, but grassy surfaces may see light accumulations. Less than an inch is expected for Central VA and up to 2″ could be seen over the mountains. Wednesday’s morning commute will not see any major impacts. All precipitation will end by around 9 AM.