Wintry mix, snow to cause minimal impacts Wednesday morning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A strong cold front is slowly navigating toward Central Virginia. Rain showers have been off and on since yesterday and will continue through this afternoon. We have been on the milder side of this boundary for the past couple of days. Temperatures will get close to 60 degrees this afternoon.
Eventually, the colder air will catch up with the moisture we’ve been seeing. This will lead to a brief period of wintry mix or wet snow late tonight to very early tomorrow morning. Any snow will melt on contact with the pavement, but grassy surfaces may see light accumulations. Less than an inch is expected for Central VA and up to 2″ could be seen over the mountains. Wednesday’s morning commute will not see any major impacts. All precipitation will end by around 9 AM.
Sunshine returns later Wednesday and continues through Thursday. Temperatures will be much colder and wind speeds will increase.
Another storm system approaches late Friday. This system may bring a little wintry mix at the onset, followed by a chilly rain. Rain showers continue through the first half of Saturday.
Dry and near seasonal on Sunday and Monday of next week.
Today: Milder with a more rain developing. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tonight: Rain showers. Turing to some wet snow predawn. Lows low 30s.
Wednesday: Early snow exits. Some sun breaks out in the afternoon. Colder and blustery. Highs in the 30s and 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs 35 to 40 degrees. Lows in the 20s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Mainly dry during the day. Wintry mix and/or rain develops late. Highs lower 40s. Lows near 40.
Saturday: Rain showers. Highs in the 50s.
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.