Waynesboro police searching for suspect in criminal investigation

WAYNESBORO, V.A. (WVIR) - Waynesboro police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a person reportedly connected to a criminal investigation.
Officers were told that a person followed and then made inappropriate contact with two juveniles in the area of Rosser Avenue and Windigrove Drive around 10 p.m. Sunday, December 8.
The suspect is said to have been driving a white Volkswagen Jetta with a dark pinstripe at the time of the alleged incident.
Anyone with information relating to the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675.
12/10/2019 Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:
The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking to identify the individual depicted in the attached images who is the subject of an active criminal investigation.
On December 8th at approximately 10:00 pm. officers were notified that this subject followed, and then made inappropriate contact with two juveniles in the area of Rosser Ave and Windigrove Drive, here in the city.
At the time of the incident the suspect was operating a newer white Volkswagen Jetta with a dark pinstripe.
Anyone with information relating to the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675.
