Waynesboro City Council to continue to support Virginia Museum of Natural History Branch Campus

WAYNESBORO, V.A. (WVIR) - For the first time on Monday night, the public got a chance to see what the Virginia Museum of Natural History Branch Campus in Waynesboro could look like.
The preliminary building design, which would be in downtown Waynesboro next to Constitution Park, includes 14,000 square feet of exhibits, plus additional space for children's activities, classrooms, and a laboratory for researchers.
Waynesboro City Council voted on Monday night to continue its support of the museum which is projected to provide a $2 million annual economic impact.
Now it’s a waiting game, to see if funding is included in the governor’s budget.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.