UVA sportswear store readying for Orange Bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Cavaliers are headed to the Orange Bowl, and Mincer’s is getting ready for the big game.
The apparel store on the UVA Corner is hoping to release four new T-shirts fans can buy to support the team. Two Nike Orange Bowl shirts are available now on Mincer's website, and they plan to have two of their own designs available by the end of week.
"This year has been great. The basketball championship, the lacrosse, and then now football is having a great year. It's the best bowl they have been in a long time,” Mincer’s Vice President Cal Mincer said. “It’s been awesome for all the UVA sports."
Mincer’s is rooting for the Cavaliers to pull a win in Miami, and will have shirts for that, as well.
