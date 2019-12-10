UVA Hospital Auxiliary holds annual Lights of Love ceremony

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - There is a little more cheer in the air at the University of Virginia Health System. On Tuesday, the hospital held its 36th Lights of Love ceremony.
Carolers from Albemarle High School, patients, and even Santa dropped by for some holiday cheer. The holiday tree was lit by Nevaeh Rivera, a patient in the children's hospital.
“I think that it brings light into the hospital, it is a joyous season and the lights are connected to many different religions,” Jane Caine, president of the UVA Hospital Auxiliary, said.
Some therapy dogs were also in attendance. The event serves as a fundraiser for the UVA Hospital Auxiliary to continue projects that benefit patients in the hospital.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.