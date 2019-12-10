‘Three Phantoms in Concert’ at the Charlottesville Opera to highlight Broadway artists

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Three major Broadway stars are coming together to share the music of the night in Charlottesville. The Charlottesville Opera is finishing up final preparations for its fall fundraiser.
This year, the director of the Charlottesville Opera is bringing a little bit of Broadway to the stage of the Paramount Theater. The Three Phantoms in Concert will show at the Paramount on Tuesday.
That show will feature Craig Shulman, Keith Buterbaugh, and Gary Mauer, who have each played the Phantom on Broadway. While songs from that opera will be performed, other musicals like Les Misérables and Jekyll & Hyde will have featured songs performed.
David O'Dell, the director of the Charlottesville Opera, says this concert is a chance for anyone interested in music to learn from some of the best. “I think that this is a rare opportunity to see three guys who have excelled in their craft and done very well in the art form and it should be I think a terrific really wonderful experience.”
That performance will take place at the Paramount Theater on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available, and start at $29.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.