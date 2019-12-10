Stuarts Draft man charged with abduction, assault

AUGUSTA COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - A Stuarts Draft man is accused of abducting a woman, as well as other charges.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, December 10, that deputies were called out to a reported assault around 8:30 p.m. yesterday.
Investigators believe Whitlow had injured and held a woman over a period of several days. An infant was in the home at the time, but was not hurt.
12/10/2019 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office:
On 12/09/19 @ 2034 hours, deputy’s with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Stuarts Draft for an alleged assault.
The investigation revealed that Peter E. Whitlow, 23, of Stuarts Draft allegedly assaulted and held a woman against her will over a period of several days; minor injuries were reported. It’s also alleged that Whitlow discharged a weapon inside the residence during the ongoing, volatile, incident; an infant was present but uninjured.
After the gunfire, the situation de-escalated and the female victim was allowed to leave.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Mr. Whitlow was arrested and jailed on the following charges:
- Abduction/Kidnapping (F)
- Discharge a weapon in a dwelling (F)
- Abuse and neglect of a child (F)
- Assault and Batter of a family member (M)
- Brandishing a firearm (M)
- Possession of a firearm by a felon (F)
Whitlow is being held at MRRJ without bond.
