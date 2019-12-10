St. Anne’s-Belfield School holds 15th annual Healthfest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Students at St. Anne’s-Belfield School in Charlottesville are learning about ways they can stay healthy.
The independent school held its 15th annual HealthFest Tuesday, December 10. The keynote speaker for the event was Jennifer Pharr Davis, who set a record for the fastest hike of the Appalachian Trail.
A representative from the school says the event helps students develop important life skills.
“The importance of relationships, and the importance of working through difficult times, having resilience, developing resilience,” St. Anne’s-Belfield School Counselor Sophie Speidel said. “Those are the goals that we have for all our students here.”
Students got the chance to practice mindfulness through yoga., and also learned about the health risks associated with vaping.
