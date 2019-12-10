RSWA offering recycling tips for holiday-related items

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority (RSWA) is gearing up for its busiest time of the year.:More than 600 people are expected to visit the McIntire Recycling Center in Charlottesville each day around Christmas time.
“It’s not rare to come in here and almost have to wait for a bit to get a parking spot so that you can unload,” RSWA Director of Solid Waste Phillip McKalips said.
RSWA typically empties the recycling bins once a week, but lately they’ve had to clear them out twice a week. The rise of online shopping has the center seeing an increase in corrugated cardboard.
“All those gifts everyone bought from Amazon. We get the boxes, which is good,” McKalips said.
Some packing material – like the soft plastic typically used as Amazon Prime wrappers - is recyclable. However, some wrapping materials and hard plastics should be left out of the recycling bin.
“Anything with metallic foils on it,” McKalips explains. “A lot of the wrapping paper or boxes will come with decorative wrapping or bows or ribbons. Unfortunately, we can’t recycle those.”
Gift bags, because of their rope handles, aren’t recyclable, but they can be reused.
The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority says most people are diligent about sorting their materials correctly, but when items do get thrown in the wrong bins, the whole batch is at risk of contamination: “Not only does it not get recycled, but we have to then pay for them to haul it to a landfill at a pretty high cost to us,” McKalips said.
Waste experts don't want to ruin the fun of unwrapping gifts, but they encourage you to think green when you shop, wrap, and throw away this holiday season.
The RSWA is posting flyers to help remind people which items can’t be recycled. The authority is also asking folks to consider hand-making ornaments or reusing gift bags.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.