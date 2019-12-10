Nelson County Board of Supervisors votes 4-1 to become a Second Amendment sanctuary

NELSON COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Nelson County is officially a Second Amendment sanctuary. Supervisors voted following a big showing of support for the resolution during Tuesday’s meeting and at a rally on Monday night.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors voted to pass a resolution in support of Second Amendment rights in a four-to-one vote. It was standing room only at the meeting, similar to the scene at Monday night’s rally outside the courthouse.
The majority of those who spoke during public comment all said taking away guns from law-abiding citizens will not stop gun violence in Virginia.
“I cannot think of anything to be more proud of than to see that happen here today. This is just an echo to Richmond, you saw it here today it’s going to be coming to Richmond this session," East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said
Overall, people in Nelson are happy with the results. The General Assembly session begins in January and many gun safety bills are on the table.
