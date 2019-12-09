More rain tomorrow, switching to mix or snow early Wednesday

Behind this cold front, very cold air resides. If some of this cold air catches up to the moisture from the front, we could see a brief period of wintry mix or wet snow early Wednesday morning. Right now, this scenario looks fairly likely with the best window for snow between midnight and 8 AM Wednesday. Currently, 1-2″ is possible for the Shenandoah Valley and less than an inch is more likely for Central VA. This is mainly for grassy and elevated surfaces. Roads will be wet. Back roads, bridges, and roads along higher elevations could see some slick spots.