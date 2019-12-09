More rain tomorrow, switching to mix or snow early Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - It’s been a soggy Monday and the rain is far from over. Periods of rain will continue off and on through tonight and all of Tuesday. Another half inch of rain may accumulate. This is ahead of a strong, slow moving cold front working its way toward the Mid-Atlantic. Temperatures will be mild until then, rising through tonight and topping off near 60 degrees tomorrow afternoon.
Behind this cold front, very cold air resides. If some of this cold air catches up to the moisture from the front, we could see a brief period of wintry mix or wet snow early Wednesday morning. Right now, this scenario looks fairly likely with the best window for snow between midnight and 8 AM Wednesday. Currently, 1-2″ is possible for the Shenandoah Valley and less than an inch is more likely for Central VA. This is mainly for grassy and elevated surfaces. Roads will be wet. Back roads, bridges, and roads along higher elevations could see some slick spots.
All precipitation ends later Wednesday as sunshine returns. Conditions will be much colder and breezier through Thursday, Another system will bring additional rain showers on Friday and Saturday. Sunday and next Monday are trending dry at this time.
Monday night: Rising temperatures. A few more showers. It will not rain all night. Temperatures rising through the 50s overnight.
Tuesday: Milder with a more rain developing. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tuesday night: Rain showers. Turing to some wet snow predawn. Little accumulation expected. Lows low 30s.
Wednesday: Early snow exits. Some sun breaks out in the afternoon. Colder and blustery. Highs in the 30s and 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs 35 to 40 degrees. Lows in the 20s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Mainly dry during the day. Highs lower 40s. Rain is most likely Friday night. Lows near 40.
Saturday: Rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs lower 50s.
