Falling temperatures and rain changing to light snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Temperatures will be almost ten degrees above normal today. However an approaching cold front will bring rain to most of the region today. As colder air works in tonight, a transition to snow will occur from west to east. Snow accumulations will be light, although there may be a few icy spots on roadways across the Shenandoah Valley. Central Virginia will experience wet roadways, but the entire event could slow Wednesday mornings commute. Northerly wind will drop temperatures below normal through late week. More seasonal conditions are expected this Weekend.
Today: Cloudy with rain, High: upper 50s
Tonight: Cloudy with showers, Low: mid 30s
Wednesday: Morning rain and snow showers, the clearing, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold, High: upper 30s...Low: mid 20s
Friday: Early sleet, changing to rain, High around 40...Low: upper 30s
Saturday: Early rain, then clearing, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Partly sunny and seasonal, High: near 50...Low: upper 30s
