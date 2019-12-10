Falling temperatures and rain changing to light snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Temperatures will be almost ten degrees above normal today. However an approaching cold front will bring rain to most of the region today. As colder air works in tonight, a transition to snow will occur from west to east. Snow accumulations will be light, although there may be a few icy spots on roadways across the Shenandoah Valley. Central Virginia will experience wet roadways, but the entire event could slow Wednesday mornings commute. Northerly wind will drop temperatures below normal through late week. More seasonal conditions are expected this Weekend.