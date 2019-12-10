Charlottesville area ACA rates see spikes in 2020, advocates warn before re-enrolling

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Thousands around Charlottesville could see a huge hike in healthcare costs. Those getting insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) could see as much as a 200% increase in premiums next year.
At issue this time, two of optima's new, narrow network plans.
Advocates say they're driving up prices, leaving thousands with a difficult choice: pay hundreds of more dollars a month in premiums or have less coverage.
“This year has hit us extremely hard,” Jennifer McCune, an entrepreneur living in Charlottesville, said.
McCune and her family of five have health insurance through the ACA.
“When we've called people in the marketplace, as it's called, they can't even believe what seemingly happening with our zip code,” McCune said.
When McCune called her insurance agent to re-enroll in her anthem plan for 2020, she got some news. “We called up the marketplace and said let's go ahead and re-enroll and that day we were told that it was going to be $500 more a month.”
Advocates from Charlottesville for Reasonable Health Insurance (CRHI) say that the price hike is due to one thing.
“Anthem's rates are not increasing, your subsidy amount that is paid towards that Anthem plan is decreasing because of the way Optima has filed their own rates,” CRHI Co-Founder Ian Dixon said.
This year, Optima filed the two cheapest plans under the ACA compared to the area's only other competitor - anthem insurance. These plans offer limited coverage.
The narrow plan essentially restricts you to providers at the Sentara Martha Jefferson hospital network, it does include some UVA specialists who like special cases and whatnot but it's primarily Martha Jefferson only,” Dixon said.
Federal law dictates the second cheapest plan in the marketplace determines how much consumers pay out of pocket.
“By offering multiple narrow network plans and reducing the subsidies that people are eligible for. They're actually restricting choice in the market, and pricing people out of plans that they had this year,” Dixon said.
As a result, thousands of people, including McCune are left with a difficult choice. “Basically we have no option. Either to go with an Optima's plan that doesn't cover any of our doctors or any of our, anything that we would need in this area, or go with a very high cost with Anthem, or a very low cost with Anthem that covers nothing.”
Advocates estimate this could affect nearly 90% of people in Charlottesville who are getting health insurance through the ACA. The deadline to change your insurance policy, without a qualifying life event, is December 15.
In reaching out to Optima for a comment, they did not respond to specific questions but their statement read, "As a local Virginia-based organization, Optima is committed to creating more affordable health plan options for Virginians and we continue to focus on lowering the cost of care. For the last two years Optima has lowered rates, and our 2020 rates will be the lowest in the state.”
