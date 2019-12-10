Augusta County leaders gather for annual Legislative Breakfast

AUGUSTA COUNTY, V.A. (WHSV) - Ahead of the General Assembly session next month, legislators and community leaders from around Augusta County gathered at their annual breakfast on Tuesday.
One topic of discussion was behavioral and mental health. Senator Emmett Hanger says state facilities are stressed.
Hanger says they are working to improve treatment resources in communities. "We simply do not have enough capacity in our state institutions to provide the services we need."
They also talked about broadband, right to work laws and ways they can work across the aisle to get items accomplished next year.
Information courtesy of WHSV.
