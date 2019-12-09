Turning milder and unsettled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Cloudy and milder today with showers. An area of low pressure to our east, and an approaching cold front to our west will deliver steadier rain Tuesday. As colder air works in behind the western cold front rain and snow showers will move across the area during the morning commute Wednesday. Frigid and sunny Thursday, with milder conditions and soggy weather Friday and Saturday. Look for sunshine and pleasant conditions to return on Sunday.
Today: Cloudy with showers, High: low 50s
Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers, Low: around 50
Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low:mid 30s
Wednesday: Morning rain and snow showers, High 44...Low: mid 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold, High: upper 30s...Low: low 20s
Friday: mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 40s...Low: upper 30s
Saturday: Cloudy with rain, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny and pleasant, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.