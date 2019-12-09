Turning milder and unsettled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Cloudy and milder today with showers. An area of low pressure to our east, and an approaching cold front to our west will deliver steadier rain Tuesday. As colder air works in behind the western cold front rain and snow showers will move across the area during the morning commute Wednesday. Frigid and sunny Thursday, with milder conditions and soggy weather Friday and Saturday. Look for sunshine and pleasant conditions to return on Sunday.