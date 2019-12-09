Students donate 115 pounds of food to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Orchestra students from three Albemarle County schools are helping the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB).
Students from Albemarle High School, as well as Jack Mouett and Sutherland middle schools held a community charity drive last week during their holiday concerts. They collected 115 pounds of food, which comes out to roughly 100 meals.
The students donated all of that to the food bank Monday, December 9.
BRAFB Director of Development Millie Winstead says she is inspired by young people wanting to give back.
“It’s crucial that we have the kids involved with this, because we need to develop the next generation of philanthropist giving back in the community, playing a role in community, and knowing that they can make a difference," she said.
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is always looking for volunteers and donations, especially during the holiday season.
