Staunton man arrested following eluding, weapon violation

WAYNESBORO, V.A. (WVIR) - A Staunton man is locked up after a traffic stop gone wrong in Augusta County. Investigators say 25-year-old Cameron Travis Rutledge led them on a chase that lasted about 3-miles on Saturday night.
They say he jumped out of his still-moving car, tried to run and acted like he had a weapon. That’s when K-9 officer Arko sprang into action, chased Rutledge about a mile, and caught him.
Rutledge is facing several charges, including felony eluding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Press Release:
On Saturday, 12/07/19, evening a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle on Long Meadow Rd., Waynesboro, for an equipment violation.
Instead of yielding to the deputy’s emergency equipment, the operator of the vehicle increased his speed and fled. The vehicle pursuit ended after traveling approximately 2.8 miles when the driver pulled into a private drive and exited a still-moving vehicle, before fleeing on foot. As he begins to flee from the car, the deputy observed the male digging in his pants in a manner that led him to believe he may have a weapon. The pursuing deputy is a K-9 handler with the department and decided to deploy his K-9 partner, Arko. Arko gave chase and apprehended the male driver, identified as Cameron Rutledge, approximately one mile from the car he abandoned; the foot pursuit led Arko and his handler over four fences and a river.
Rutledge sustained minor injuries to his legs and hands during the apprehension and was subsequently transported to the hospital for treatment.
Cameron Travis Rutledge, 25, of Staunton was initially charged with:
-Felony eluding
-Driving on a suspended license
-Fleeing from law enforcement (under obstruction statute)
Rutledge was bonded and released on those charges. On 12/08/19, deputies returned to the scene and recovered a pistol nearby the path that Rutledge traveled in an evade arrest. The discovery resulted in two more charges being lodged against him:
-Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
-Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
12/09/19: Rutledge was arrested on the new charges and jailed. He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
