Staunton man arrested following eluding, weapon violation

Instead of yielding to the deputy’s emergency equipment, the operator of the vehicle increased his speed and fled. The vehicle pursuit ended after traveling approximately 2.8 miles when the driver pulled into a private drive and exited a still-moving vehicle, before fleeing on foot. As he begins to flee from the car, the deputy observed the male digging in his pants in a manner that led him to believe he may have a weapon. The pursuing deputy is a K-9 handler with the department and decided to deploy his K-9 partner, Arko. Arko gave chase and apprehended the male driver, identified as Cameron Rutledge, approximately one mile from the car he abandoned; the foot pursuit led Arko and his handler over four fences and a river.