No 5 UVA basketball gets help from bench in 56-47 win over No. 7 North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The No. 5 Virginia basketball team got a balanced effort against No. 7 North Carolina including 25 points from its bench in a 56-47 win Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.
Mamadi Diakite had a team-high 12 points. Thomas Woldentensae had 11 points and Franciso Caffaro had 10, both guys coming off the bench.
Caffaro is a physical big-man who also added 7 rebounds to his 10 points.
“It’s just how I play,” says Caffaro. "I am very physical. It’s just me. Every time I get one minute or five minutes I give the best to my team.”
“I thought Poppy/Francisco, Poppy and Justin were good because of their effort and their heart," says UVa coach Tony Bennett. "They’re screen appeared well. They had some good screens then Poppy was on the glass offensively and so was Justin and then defensively is allowed us to use his size to play one-on-one in the post.”
Virginia led by six at halftime 24-18. North Carolina was held to fewer than 50 points for the second straight game. First time that’s happened for UNC since 1947-48.
“For me it is very disappointing,” says UNC head coach Roy Williams. "Their defense is good. I mean Tony doesn’t have the experience. He had a great great year last year and lost a lot of great players. I’ve been through that before, but defensively they really do a nice job.”
Virginia improves to 8-1 and 2-0 in the ACC and is now off for nine days for final exams.
Team Notes
• Virginia is 1-0 vs. ranked opponents
• UVA is 5-6 vs. UNC when both teams met as top-10 ranked foes
• The Cavaliers have not lost back-to-back games since dropping a home game vs. Duke (65-55) and road game at North Carolina (65-41) in the 2016-17 season
• UVA scored its first points on Mamadi Diakite’s three free throws at 14:38 of the first half
• UVA is 7-0 when limiting opponents to fewer than 50 points
• UVA is 94-2 when achieving the mark in the Tony Bennett era
• Bennett-coached teams are 119-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 50 points (25-1 in three years at Washington State)
Series Notes
• UVA’s five-game winning streak vs. North Carolina is its longest in the series since a five-game winning streak from 2018-20
• UVA is 58-131 all-time vs. UNC in the series that began in 1910-11
• UVA is 36-44 all-time against the Tar Heels in Charlottesville, including a 6-4 mark at John Paul Jones Arena
• The Cavaliers have won seven of the last eight regular-season meetings between the teams
• Tony Bennett is 10-8 all-time vs. North Carolina, including a loss as head coach of Washington State in the 2008 NCAA Sweet 16.
Player Notes
• Double-figure scorers: Mamadi Diakite (12), Tomas Woldetensae (11), Francisco Caffaro (10)
• Woldetensae (11) and Caffaro (10) had a season highs in points
• Caffaro added season highs in rebounds (7) and minutes (21)
• Justin McCoy had season high in rebounds (5) and minutes (17)
• Kihei Clark matched a career best with three steals
• Diakite had a career-high six turnovers
• Braxton Key missed his third straight game with a wrist injury
